Saudi Crown Prince announces economic corridor linking India, Middle East and Europe

New Delhi: Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for an economic corridor project connecting India with the Middle East and Europe.

The project aims to enhance economic connectivity, develop and upgrade infrastructure, and boost trade between the involved parties.

Speaking at the occasion of the launch of the corridor on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Delhi on Saturday, the Crown Prince said: “I am pleased today that we are gathered in this friendly country to sign an MoU for an economic corridor project connecting India with the Middle East and Europe.”

“This project is the culmination of our joint efforts over the past few months.

“It is built on principles that serve the common interests of our countries by enhancing economic connectivity and positively impacting our partners in other countries and the global economy as a whole.”