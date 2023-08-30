SAVE APPLE, SAVE KASHMIR | Apple Farmers’ Federation of India demands CA storage, ban on apple import

Shopian: On Wednesday morning, apple farmers from various apple rich villages of south Kashmir made a beeline for Fruit Mandi Pulwama to participate in a day-long apple conference organised by the Apple Farmers’ Federation of India (AFFI).

The rallying cry of the AFFI – ‘Save Apple, Save Kashmir’ has been eliciting an overwhelming response from the apple cultivators across the apple-producing areas of Kashmir since the newly formed organisation held its first national apple conference in Shopian last month.

On August 5, a delegation of AFFI called on Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan and discussed with him the ways and possibilities of marketing the apple from Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh in Kerala, given the state’s robust cooperative society system.

Addressing the conference, senior CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigmi said that the apple growers were facing a flurry of problems owing to the wrong policies pursued by the government over the years.