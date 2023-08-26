'Save Apple, Save Kashmir' Farmers want Horticulture deptt to implement high-density orchard schemes

Anantnag: Apple farmers have demanded that the individual schemes regarding high density orchards should be implemented by the Horticulture department and should not be handed over to private individuals or companies.

Demand was raised in the day-long conference of Apple Farmers' Federation of Kashmir (AFFK) at Dak bungalow Anantnag with a call to ‘Save Apple, Save Kashmir’, on Saturday.

The conference was presided over by Ghulam Hassan Ganie, a Kisan leader. One of the specially stressed resolutions in the conference related to the introduction and expansion of high-density apple varieties. “The apple orchardists, who opt for such (high-density orchard) schemes, should be provided a loan with subsidy in advance so that more and more farmers can opt for this profitable scheme,” the participants demanded.

Earlier, the conference began by condoling the sad demise of trade union leaders Gh Hassan Harga and Abdul Rashid Dada, who passed away recently.