Sawalkot power project: GoI gives go ahead to `973 cr investment

Srinagar: The proposed 1,856 MW Sawalkot hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir has been given Rs 973 crore investment nod by the central government.

According to a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) filing, the Ministry of Power has approved pre-investment activities for the Sawalkot HE Project in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir for a sum of Rs 973 crore at the November 2021 pricing level.

Situated in J&K's districts of Ramban and Udhampur, the Sawalkot project is a run-of-the-river project.

The J&K administration and NHPC signed an MoU in January 2021 for the development of the long-delayed Sawalkot hydroelectric project, which has been delayed since its conceptualisation in 1984.