Says Govt will fulfill aspirations, developmental needs of people

Kupwara: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the government would fulfill the aspirations and developmental needs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that interacting with members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and public representatives during his visit to Kupwara, the LG reiterated the commitment of the J&K administration to fulfill the aspirations and developmental needs of the people of J&K.

He assured the members of the delegations of appropriate redressal of the issues and demands projected by them during the interaction.

Several delegations led by District Development Council (DDC) Kupwara Chairman, Irfan Sultan Panditpori, heads of municipal council and block development councils projected various development issues of their respective areas.