SC affirms 2016 demonetisation decision

The bench added that the record would also reveal that all the relevant information was shared by both the Central Board of the RBI as well as the Central government with each other. "As such, it cannot be said that there was no conscious, effective, meaningful and purposeful consultation," said Justice Gavai.

The top court noted that the RBI has a pivotal role in the matters of monetary policy and issuance of currency. "The scheme mandates that before the Central government takes a decision with regard to demonetisation, it would be required to consider the recommendation of the Central Board. We find that, in the context in which it is used, the word recommendation would mean a consultative process between the Central Board and the Central Government," said Justice Gavai.

The top court noted that the material placed on record would show that the RBI and the Central government were in consultation with each other for at least a period of six months preceding the action.

It added that perusal of Sections 22, 24 and 26 of the RBI Act would reveal that in various matters pertaining to currency, the course of action is to be taken by the Central government on the recommendation of the Central Board. "It cannot be disputed that the final say with regard to economic and monetary policies of the country will be with the Central Government.