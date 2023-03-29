SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Atul Sreedharan to J&K

Srinagar: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud has recommended transfer of Justice Atul Sreedharan from High Court of Madhya Pradesh to the High Court J&K and Ladakh.

The Collegium said that Justice Atul Sreedharan was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on April 7, 2016.

By his communication dated January 23, 2023, it said that he had sought a transfer out of the State of Madhya Pradesh on the ground that his elder daughter would enter practice next year and would be appearing before the District Court and the Indore Bench of the High Court.