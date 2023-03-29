SC Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Atul Sreedharan to J&K

Srinagar: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud has recommended transfer of Justice Atul Sreedharan from High Court of Madhya Pradesh to the High Court J&K and Ladakh.
The Collegium said that Justice Atul Sreedharan was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh on April 7, 2016.
By his communication dated January 23, 2023, it said that he had sought a transfer out of the State of Madhya Pradesh on the ground that his elder daughter would enter practice next year and would be appearing before the District Court and the Indore Bench of the High Court.
Justice Atul Sreedharan has stated that he does not desire to continue in the High Court of Madhya Pradesh when his daughter enters practice, the Collegium said.
“The Collegium has resolved to accept the request of Justice Atul Sreedharan and to recommend that he be transferred, in the interest of better administration of justice, to the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” it said.