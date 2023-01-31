SC declines pleas against Govt’s anti-encroachment circular

The bench orally observed that if the court were to grant relief to those continuing to occupy the land, it could have “larger repercussions”.

“If we protect your possession, it will affect the entire J&K encroachment! At the most we can grant you reasonable time to relocate,” the bench said.

The J&K government on January 9 had directed all DCs to remove encroachment on such land by January 31, 2023.

The residents were told to either demolish the structures on their own or bear the expenses for the demolition.

In 2001, the J&K government had enacted a law – J&K State Land (Vesting of Ownership to Occupants) Act, 2001 (popularly known as the Roshni Act) for granting ownership of state land to unauthorised occupants to raise funds for power projects in the erstwhile state.