SC declines pleas against Govt’s anti-encroachment circular

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain pleas against Jammu and Kashmir government’s circular whereby all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been directed to remove encroachments on state land including Roshni land and Kachharie land by January 31.
A bench of Justice M R Shah and Justice B V Nagarathna dismissed the petitions “as withdrawn” after hearing counsel for the petitioner, who prayed for staying the circular.
“The learned counsel appearing for the petitioners seeks permission to withdraw the present application. The same stands dismissed as withdrawn,” the court said.
The bench orally observed that if the court were to grant relief to those continuing to occupy the land, it could have “larger repercussions”.
“If we protect your possession, it will affect the entire J&K encroachment! At the most we can grant you reasonable time to relocate,” the bench said.
The J&K government on January 9 had directed all DCs to remove encroachment on such land by January 31, 2023.
The residents were told to either demolish the structures on their own or bear the expenses for the demolition.
In 2001, the J&K government had enacted a law – J&K State Land (Vesting of Ownership to Occupants) Act, 2001 (popularly known as the Roshni Act) for granting ownership of state land to unauthorised occupants to raise funds for power projects in the erstwhile state.
In October 2020, a Division Bench of Justices Gita Mittal and Rajesh Bindal of the High Court declared the act unconstitutional.
All acts done under it or amendments thereunder were also declared unconstitutional and void ab initio.
The court had also ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Roshni land scam case, stated to be the biggest ever in the history of J&K.
The J&K government then moved the High Court to review this judgment to a limited extent.
It was submitted that while the judgment restored the rule of law by halting the implementation of the unconstitutional Roshni Act, there was also a concern that a large number of common people would suffer unintentionally by reason of the verdict.
At the same time, appeals against the judgment were preferred before the Supreme Court.