SC dismisses plea against delimitation of constituencies in J&K

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea challenging the delimitation of the constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the court made it clear that while deciding the delimitation case no opinion was expressed by it on the validity of the Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act, 2019, which was pending before the Supreme Court in connection with petitions against the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution.

“We may, however, clarify that the findings rendered in the judgment are on the footing that the exercise of power made in the year 2019 under clauses (1) and (3) of Article 370 of the Constitution is valid. We are aware that the issue of the validity of the exercise of the said powers is the subject matter of petitions pending before this Court,” a division bench of Justices S K Kaul and A S Oka said. “Therefore, we have not dealt with the issue of validity.”

It said: “Nothing stated in this judgment shall be construed as giving our imprimatur to the exercise of powers under clauses (1) and (3) of Article 370 of the constitution.”