SC to implement system for digital transmission of bail orders

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would implement a system for safe digital transmission of its bail orders to jails across the country as despite the grant of such relief, authorities wait for authentic orders to release prisoners.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana directed the secretary general of the apex court to submit a proposal on the scheme which can be followed and said this may be implemented in a month.

It asked the states to respond on availability of internet connection in jails across nation as without this facility transmission of such orders to prisons will not be possible.