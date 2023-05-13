SC upholds HC’s verdict quashing FIRs against 2 former SICOP MDs

Srinagar: The Supreme Court upheld J&K High Court’s verdict quashing FIRs against two former Managing Directors (MDs) of Jammu and Kashmir Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (SICOP).

The High Court had quashed the FIRs against former MDs of SICOP, B S Dua, and J S Dua registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), observing that FIRs, as also the record, did not show commission of offence of criminal conspiracy by the former MDs.

The J&K government had filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court.

“In the facts and circumstances of the instant case, we see no reason to interfere with the judgment impugned. The Special Leave Petitions are, accordingly, dismissed,” a bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Sanjay Karol said.