SC upholds J&K HC’s verdict on Naib Tehsildars

Srinagar: The Supreme Court has upheld the judgment of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh which had dismissed a batch of pleas seeking benefit of two judgments on the basis of which 26 candidates were appointed as Naib Tehisldars (NTs) in 2016.

Dismissing the Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) filed by Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and others against the verdict of the High Court, a division bench of the apex court comprising Justice M R Shah and Justice Hima Kohli said: “No case is made out to interfere with the impugned judgment and orders passed by the High Court, more particularly considering the fact that the recruitment is of the year 2002, 2005, and 2008 and still in 2022, the litigation has been continued.”

The bench said that there must be finality to the litigation.

“Even otherwise, the earlier judgment of 2014 upon which the reliance has been placed cannot be said to be judgment in rem, as sought to be contended on behalf of the petitioners. The Special Leave Petitions stand dismissed,” the court held.