SCARS FOR LIFE AND STOLEN DREAMS | Acid attack survivor’s family seeks help to foot medical bill

Srinagar: The family of a young female acid victim from Srinagar is not able to bear her medical expenses and has sought help.

The father of the victim from Hawal area of Srinagar said his daughter’s treatment had been going on since February this year and that they had exhausted all the money.

In February 2022, Police received information regarding an acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in Hawal, Srinagar.

In this regard, a case was registered at Police Station, Nowhatta.