SCARS FOR LIFE AND STOLEN DREAMS | Acid attack survivor’s family seeks help to foot medical bill

Srinagar: The family of a young female acid victim from Srinagar is not able to bear her medical expenses and has sought help.
The father of the victim from Hawal area of Srinagar said his daughter’s treatment had been going on since February this year and that they had exhausted all the money.
In February 2022, Police received information regarding an acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in Hawal, Srinagar.
In this regard, a case was registered at Police Station, Nowhatta.
The acid attack had led to severe burn injuries on the eyes and face of the victim. Police later held the main accused and his two aides for committing the heinous crime.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, the victim’s father said that his daughter had been under treatment in Chennai and the medical expenses were huge.
“We received help from locals, district administration, and some politicians also came forward for the help. We have spent lakhs of rupees including our own savings on the treatment. My daughter underwent over 20 surgeries. In addition to that, online consultation and medicine is costing us a lot, which is why we appeal to all the organisations, government, politicians, and locals for help,” he said.
The acid attack survivor’s father said that they had to frequently travel for the treatment and pay for their stay as well.
He said that even after spending so much money, his daughter’s face is yet to be treated as her eyes were damaged and the family was trying hard to ensure she sees normally.
“We have to go back to Chennai next month for treatment. I have been reaching out to every organisation and many people individually, but so far, no help has been provided. We need immediate help to continue the treatment, and I can’t bear the expenses. I am the only bread earner of the family. My entire year was spent in looking for treatment of my daughter. As a result I am unable to earn. I hope everyone will come forward and help us. We need lakhs of rupees to complete the treatment which I cannot afford,” he said.
The father of three daughters said that people had been generous enough, and now he hopes that he would get more help so that he could continue his acid attack survivor daughter’s treatment.
He said that he already spent around Rs 30 lakh on her treatment and needs around Rs 10 lakh immediately to continue her treatment.
The father has said that those who want to donate for her treatment can send the amount to his J&K Bank account bearing Account No 0006040100049408.