School principal, teacher shot dead in Srinagar

Police said that militants stormed into the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Sangam, Eidgah, in the jurisdiction of Police Station Safa Kadal Srinagar. They said both the principal and the teacher were fired upon from the close range.

Police said that they were shifted to SKIMS Soura, however, were declared brought dead by the doctors.

There were no students in the school as classes are still online. The attendance of students has been barred in Kashmir schools in wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"At about 11.15 am, terrorists shot dead two school teachers at Sangam Eidgah in Srinagar," a police official said here. “According to school staff the terrorists were three in number and were pistol borne.”

The official said that a meeting was going on in principal’s chamber when the incident took place. “Terrorists barged into the room and opened fire on them from close range with pistols and managed their escape from the spot,” police said.

The staff of the school was in a shock. “We heard the firing shots and saw both the teachers lying in pool of blood,” the staff of the school told the reporters. “We were sitting in another room at the time of the incident.”