School re-opening order evokes lukewarm response in Kashmir

Srinagar: J&K government directive allowing conditional reopening of schools for Class 10 and 12 students has evoked a lukewarm response among the students and their families in the Valley. This has found a reflection in the low turnout in the school campuses across Kashmir.

On September 5, which is observed as the Teacher’s Day, the Covid containment guidelines issued by J&K government permitted students of Class 10 and 12 to attend the schools yet with the rider that that only 50 percent of the enrolled number could attend on a given day. Yet another rider was that the class 12 students needed to be fully vaccinated while Class 10 students would have to undergo a RAT or RT-PCR test before entering the campus.

It was the second time in the past 17 months that the permission for on-site teaching in schools was given in Kashmir and the other parts of J&K. However even three days after the order came into effect, the schools have yet to witness the buzz of students.

Shazia, a teacher in a Higher Secondary School in Srinagar said that the students were only coming for practical and lab sessions which were going on even before the government allowed the on-site or in-person teaching. “Class work has not resumed yet in schools,” she said. Many other teachers from various schools in Srinagar echoed similar views.