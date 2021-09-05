Schools for classes 10, 12 to reopen with 50% capacity

For coaching centres, Mehta ordered, “Coaching centres for Civil Services/Engineering/NEET shall be permitted with limited in-person teaching, for fully vaccinated staff and student, subject to condition that the Head of the centre shall ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are adhered to.”

All other coaching centres, except them (Coaching centres for Civil Services/Engineering/NEET) would continue to remain closed for onsite or in-person teaching.

Mehta reiterated that higher educational institutions would be permitted to commence limited in-person teaching subject to 100 percent vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of concerned Deputy Commissioners.

“Such institutions can organise special vaccination camps in consultation with district administration. The Head of these institutions must ensure that the guidelines related to social distancing and Covid protocols are adhered to. Educational institutions shall be permitted to direct attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes only,” he further instructed.

Earlier the SEC, in its order on August 22 had stated that the government would consider phased re-opening of institutions where 100 percent vaccination of staff and students had been achieved.

Reiterating that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering would be restricted to 25, Mehta today ordered that all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police would ensure its strict compliance.

Mehta, in his order, also directed that night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am. However, there would be no weekend curfew in any district.

“At entry point to UT of J&K at Lakhanpur, mandatory testing for COVID shall be dispensed with for those who have received both doses of vaccine. Entry into parks shall be permitted to vaccinated persons only with due verification,” he reiterated.

The State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, further ordered that the guidelines or instructions on Covid containment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir already notified vide Government Orders 35 and 36 — JK (DMRRR) of 2021 dated May 29, 2021 read with Government Orders 65 - JK (DMRRR) of 2021 dated August 29, 2021 would continue to remain in force till further orders.

As per the order, new guidelines for pandemic containment were issued after a detailed review of the current Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted by the Chief Secretary, J&K with Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Finance; ACS Health and Medical Education; Principal Secretary Home; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir on September 3, 2021.

Review was conducted to assess overall situation pertaining to the spread of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly focusing on the parameters viz., total weekly new cases (per million), total positivity rate, bed occupancy, case fatality rate, vaccination coverage of targeted population and extent of compliance to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

“Whereas it was observed that there’s a need to continue with the existing Covid containment measures in all districts in view of the uneven trend observed in the daily cases,” SEC noted.

It asserted that all Deputy Commissioners would intensify testing by making optimum use of available RT-PCR and RAT capacities. There would be no drop in testing levels.