Schools in Kashmir to reopen today

Srinagar: All the government and private schools will reopen in Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu division from Wednesday and resume routine classwork of the school children.

The schools and higher educational institutions reopened in Jammu in a phased manner from February 14 while the degree colleges in Kashmir also resumed from February 15 as well.

The schools will resume routine offline class work of students after a gap of over two years as the schools were closed owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.