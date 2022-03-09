Schools in Ladakh get affiliated to CBSE

Leh: The School Education Department, UT Ladakh, which was previously affiliated to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), has now got affiliated to the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) .
All the government school students in UT Ladakh will shift to CBSE mode this year, except students of classes 10 and 12, who will have to appear in the JKBOSE examination as their enrolment was already done, officials said.
Terming the move as the “beginning of a new era” Commissioner Secretary, UT Ladakh, AK Sahu said that the move will be beneficial for the students of Ladakh, as their participation at national level examinations will increase. He said that the NCERT books are prepared after a lot of research, which lays a strong foundation in students and gives them an edge when preparing for competitive exams.
Further, Commissioner Secretary said that the “CBSE syllabus provides variations and gives a lot of flexibility to the students wherein a student can opt for the simpler version of the same subject.” He urged the Headmasters and Principals to guide the students when selecting a subject.
An online orientation programme was organised by CBSE Headquarters in New Delhi for the Headmasters and School Principals of Ladakh.
In the webinar, the participants were briefed about the affiliation and the examination process; academic teaching and learning process and Information Technology interventions.
This year, 40 teachers from Ladakh will be sent to Delhi to attend a three-day Training of Teachers programme (TOT).