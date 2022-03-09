Schools in Ladakh get affiliated to CBSE

Leh: The School Education Department, UT Ladakh, which was previously affiliated to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE), has now got affiliated to the Central Board of School Education (CBSE) .

All the government school students in UT Ladakh will shift to CBSE mode this year, except students of classes 10 and 12, who will have to appear in the JKBOSE examination as their enrolment was already done, officials said.