Schools reopen in Kashmir for routine academic activities

Srinagar: All the government and private schools across Kashmir reopened for routine academic activities of students after a gap of over two years.
The government schools resumed offline class work from primary to higher secondary level while in private schools the class work was resumed from middle to higher secondary level classes.
The routine schooling for kindergarten and primary classes in private schools will resume a week later.
The first day in both government and private educational institutions was observed as a ‘welcome day’.
The schools were decorated with buntings and balloons to make it attractive for students while the school management also ensured proper adherence to Covid-19 protocols.
Notably, the schools in the Jammu division reopened for offline classes in a phased manner from February 14.
The government earlier advised the schools to ensure smooth transition of students from home-based lockdown to formal schooling besides providing support to them on school reopening.
The school heads were asked to ensure emotional wellbeing of students and teachers as well. The parents and the stakeholders have also called for adoption of a play way method of teaching in schools for the children.
As per the government guidelines, the schools in both government and private sector had put in place all the precautionary measures to avoid spread of the infection and safeguard the students from getting infected.
“Our whole premises, particularly the classrooms are sanitised. Every student has been asked to wear a face mask and maintain proper distance,” said Sumaya, a private school teacher.
Other teachers opined that reopening of schools will not only be a good sign in terms of only academics but makes every student a disciplined human being.
“Students go to private tuitions to complete their syllabus but normal schooling is all about discipline which was not possible in online mode of education. Students get up early in the morning and prepare themselves for school. They follow a proper schedule,” said Saima, a school teacher.
Similar preparations were seen in government schools where the students were received with a round of applause, toffees and balloons.
The teachers had decorated the exterior of the school buildings, premises and the classrooms with hanging buntings and balloons to attract the students on their first day in school.
On the first day of school opening, the Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tasaduq Hussain Mir visited some of the schools to interact with the students and teachers as well.
“In first two weeks, the school teachers will interact with the students and try to acclimatise them with the schools which opened after two years. This will be the priority for two weeks,” DSEK told media persons during his visit to several schools.
He said the teachers will also assess the learning gaps of the students who were used to online mode of education for the last two years.
“We have already given detailed instructions to the school teachers and the heads of the institutions in this regard. We will first focus on the well being of students and make them comfortable,” he said.
The DSEK said after two weeks, the schools will gradually shift to normal schooling and focus on addressing the learning gaps of the students. “This year will be a year of transformation and a year of academic excellence,” he said.