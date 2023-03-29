SCO-NSA meet | Doval sends firm message to Pak, China on terrorism, territorial integrity

New Delhi: In a veiled attack on Pakistan and China, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday said terrorism in any form is a threat to international peace and security, and that the SCO members should not seek unilateral military superiority.

Addressing the 18th SCO meeting of NSAs here, "Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and its financing are amongst the most serious threats to international peace and security. Any act of terrorism, regardless of its motivation, is unjustifiable."