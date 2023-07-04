SCO Summit | There shouldn’t be double standards on terrorism: PM

He said, “There should not be any place for double-standards on such a serious issue. We should also increase cooperation to deal against terror financing. We should take further steps to stop the radicalisation of youth in our countries. The joint statement being issued on the issue of radicalisation is the proof of our shared commitment.”

Last month, China had blocked a proposal by India and the United States at the United Nations to designate Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Sajid Mir, wanted for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, as a global terrorist.

This move of China was sternly criticised by India, as even after 15 years since the Mumbai terrorist attacks, the masterminds behind the atrocity have yet to be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, in his virtual address to the SCO heads of the summit meeting, PM Modi also laid focus on the situation in Afghanistan and said that Afghan soil should not be allowed to be used to destabilise its neighbourhood.

The Prime Minister said that humanitarian assistance and setting up an elected government in Kabul are major priorities of the SCO.

“The situation in Afghanistan has directly affected the security of the region. India’s concerns and aspirations for Afghanistan are at par with other SCO countries. We will have to collectively work for the welfare of the Afghan people. Humanitarian assistance to Afghan citizens, forming an elected and inclusive government, fighting against drug trafficking and terrorism, and ensuring the rights of women, children and minorities- these all are our shared priorities,” he said.

PM Modi added, “India and Afghanistan have age-old ties. Over the last two decades, India has contributed to the economic and social development of Afghanistan. We have continued to send assistance even after the 2021 episode. It is important that the Afghan soil should not be used to spread instability in neighbouring countries or to encourage extremist ideologies.”