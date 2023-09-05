SC's Constitution Bench reserves verdict in pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi: A 5-judge Constitution Bench, headed by CJI D Y Chandrachud, on Tuesday reserved its judgment in the batch of petitions challenging the 2019 Presidential Order taking away the special status accorded to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two Union Territories.

"We must end it with a vote of thanks to all the members of the bar. Thank you very much,” said the bench, also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, and Surya Kant.

The Constitution Bench, which included the five senior most judges of the Supreme Court, commenced hearing the matter from August 2.