SDRF trains its men to deal with Covid situation

Srinagar: Commandant General of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Jammu and Kashmir, V K Singh on Tuesday said that 40 of its employees were trained at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura and 100 other employees at Government Medical College, Jammu for handling Covid-19 situations in hospitals.

Addressing media persons on sidelines of an event at SKICC here, Singh said the employees were trained by the hospital staff about how to deal with the Covid situation.

“The employees were given one-week training on precautions to be taken while Covid related duties,” Singh said.

He said the SDRF employees at both Jammu and Srinagar were also trained on usage of protective equipment while working in Covid wards.

“The employees have also been trained on how to conduct themselves while performing duty in Covid ward. This is a unique step unparalleled in other parts of the country” Singh said.

Singh said that while it was premature to comment on the third Covid wave, the SDRF was playing a full-fledged role in the enforcement. “We are always available for the task to handle the situation. It is obvious that since we have trained our manpower, we have an edge and treated the threat of Covid as an opportunity. The training, equipment and orientation for Covid (for employees) is very specific and it has to be of a different footing altogether” Singh said.

He said SDRF was ready to assist the administration in case of an emergency arising due to Covid.

Singh said a helpline “Sukoon” has been launched to provide counseling for mental health. “This helpline has been started in both Jammu as well as Srinagar” Singh said.

Commenting on the role of SDRF in rescue operations amid natural calamities, Singh said: “ A lot of work is going on with regard to the monsoon and flood handling situation. Procuring equipment for this task is also in progress” Singh said.