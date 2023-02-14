Sea change in Kashmir: IG CRPF Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of CRPF, Kashmir Operations M S Bhatia Tuesday said that there was a sea change in Kashmir now and added that the nation would always remain indebted to the soldiers who valiantly fought and laid down their lives to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

Speaking on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony by CRPF at Lethpora, he said,

"The entire module involved in the Pulwama attack has been busted in a very professional way. There has been a sea change in Kashmir in the last four years. Forces are on the offensive, the terror ecosystem has been demolished."