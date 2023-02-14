Sea change in Kashmir: IG CRPF Kashmir

Srinagar: Inspector General of CRPF, Kashmir Operations M S Bhatia Tuesday said that there was a sea change in Kashmir now and added that the nation would always remain indebted to the soldiers who valiantly fought and laid down their lives to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the country.
Speaking on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony by CRPF at Lethpora, he said,
"The entire module involved in the Pulwama attack has been busted in a very professional way. There has been a sea change in Kashmir in the last four years. Forces are on the offensive, the terror ecosystem has been demolished."
Bhatia briefed the media about the remarkable improvement in the security scenario post abrogation of Article 370, challenges being faced in recent times and the numerous successes that have been achieved by the CRPF against terrorists, including the demolition of the terror ecosystem.
"Terrorist morale is busted, the new cadres are not coming, existing cadres are being demolished. There are no hartals, tourism is flourishing," he said.
Bhatia also briefed about the various steps that have been undertaken for strengthening the security grid, convoy management, operational synergy between the security forces, modernisation of CRPF, leveraging of technology and use of other force multipliers to prevent attacks on forces and carry out a relentless offensive against the terror ecosystem.
