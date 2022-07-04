Search operation launched in Samba

Jammu: Samba police Monday conducted a search operation in the villages along the International Border following inputs about possible drone like activity. However, nothing was recovered and the operation was called off.
The search operation was launched immediately during wee hours by the police team headed by a DySP Headquarter in Chalyari to Mangu Chak villages which are close to the International Border.
“We received information that the locals have sighted a drone-like object in the sky following which a search was launched in the area,” said the police officer. During the searches, a police officer said, that they could not find any kind of drone activity or other kinds of suspected things.