Search operation to trace missing persons continues in Drass

Ganderbal: A massive search operation continued for the second day on Sunday to trace out the persons who went missing after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Kaksar area of Drass in Kargil district late Friday evening, officials said.

On Friday evening, a vehicle (JK16B 2015), heading from Drass to Kargil fell into the River Shingo near Kaksar area about 22 km from Kargil after its driver lost control over the wheel.

As soon as the news broke, Police, NDRF and other rescue teams arrived at the scene of the accident and retrieved a body from the water.

He was identified as Mushtaq Ahmad of Sumbal, Kangan while four other people believed to have been travelling in the car went missing.

They are said to be the residents of Doda working as labourers in Kargil.