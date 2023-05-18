Search operations had nothing to do with G20: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thursday said that the search operation in Sanat Nagar had nothing to do with the G20 summit.

A Police spokesman in a statement issued here said: “There are tweets by the daughter of separatist Shabir Shah claiming harassment during the search operation. It is clarified that it was a search of 20 houses, when inputs of movement of terrorists in this locality came. This has nothing to do with G20 but is routine in case of inputs.”

The Police spokesman said that no harassment and harm whatsoever was caused during this search and all SOPs were followed.