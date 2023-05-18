Search operations had nothing to do with G20: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thursday said that the search operation in Sanat Nagar had nothing to do with the G20 summit.
A Police spokesman in a statement issued here said: “There are tweets by the daughter of separatist Shabir Shah claiming harassment during the search operation. It is clarified that it was a search of 20 houses, when inputs of movement of terrorists in this locality came. This has nothing to do with G20 but is routine in case of inputs.”
The Police spokesman said that no harassment and harm whatsoever was caused during this search and all SOPs were followed.
“The lady is strangely linking this with G20. More strange is an ex-CM linking this too with the event, when she herself was privy to such search in particular locality due to terrorist sighting The search team was having three DSPs, four female officials and others. Such attempts of forwarding a malicious agenda of attributing routine security measures to an event by the family of a separatist undergoing jail in a terror funding case shows sheer frustration of some vested interests,” the spokesman said.