Searches after suspected drone activities in Samba, Pargwal

Jammu: Security forces on Friday launched searches in Samba and Pargwal in Akhnoor following the sighting of drone-like objects along the International Border and Jammu-Pathankot Highway.

A defence source told Greater Kashmir that the security forces reported a suspicious drone activity last night in Pargwal area of Akhnoor along the International Border (IB).

Following the incident, the source said that they launched searches in the area and alerted the entire border belt.

Similarly, three ‘drone like objects’ were spotted in the sky near Jammu–Pathankot Highway at Ghagwal, Bari Brahmana and Chilyari along the International Border in Samba district last night.