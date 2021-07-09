Searches continue in Daddal forest

Rajouri: For the tenth straight day today, the security forces continued searches in Daddal forest area of Rajouri’s Sunderbani tehsil where two militants and two security personnel were killed in encounter on Thursday.
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that bodies of both the militants killed in Sunderbani have been recovered from the encounter site and army recovered arms, ammunition, edibles, special equipment used to cross water bodies and other incriminating material from the encounter site.
“Two AK assault rifles, magazines, bullets, bags, pouches, water and soft drink bottles have also been recovered,” the sources said.
“In the vicinity of Daddal is located river Munawar Tawi while there is Chenab in Akhnoor and Reasi and it is being suspected that militants were in a plan to cross any of these two rivers using this special equipment,” official sources said.
The sources further said that two pairs of plastic shoes recovered from the bags of militants also show that the same were also meant for some specific use and possibly to cross electrified fence of Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS).
The police officials on the other hand said that legal formalities and legal proceedings in this matter are going on.