Searches continue in Daddal forest

Rajouri: For the tenth straight day today, the security forces continued searches in Daddal forest area of Rajouri’s Sunderbani tehsil where two militants and two security personnel were killed in encounter on Thursday.

Official sources told Greater Kashmir that bodies of both the militants killed in Sunderbani have been recovered from the encounter site and army recovered arms, ammunition, edibles, special equipment used to cross water bodies and other incriminating material from the encounter site.

“Two AK assault rifles, magazines, bullets, bags, pouches, water and soft drink bottles have also been recovered,” the sources said.