Searches continue in Rajouri on 4th day

Rajouri: The ongoing manhunt for suspected militants in Daddal area of Rajouri's Sunderbani entered fourth day on Friday.

Officials told the Greater Kashmir that forward area along the LoC remains under siege by army while police were on job in interiors. "All entry routes of the area are plugged but there is no trace of suspected militants,” an official said.

They said that the first and last contact and exchange of fire in this operation took place in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in which an army soldier got injured.

"Since then no fresh contact has been established with the militants,” the official said.