Searches continue in Rajouri villages

Rajouri: Security forces on Sunday continued searches in some villages of Rajouri.

However, they were called off in the evening as success eluded them in other areas.

The searches were launched in few villages of Thannamandi sub division six days ago after inputs about suspicious movement there.

The officials said that the searches were called off in the evening however, other Counter Insurgency measures were in place in these areas in order to ensure close vigil.

Amid reports of suspicious movement and infiltration bids, a high alert was sounded in Rajouri. The hinterland security was also tightened.