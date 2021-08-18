Searches in 2 Thannamandi villages

Rajouri: Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation in two villages of Thannamandi sub division of Rajouri district.

Meanwhile, a live shell was also recovered from a water stream flowing along Corps Battle School (CBS) Sarol, one of strategically sensitive locations of the army, in the border district this morning.

Officials said that a search operation was launched in Azmatabad and Karyote villages of Thannamandi this morning after some inputs. It was going on till late evening.

The officials said that some specific information was received about a suspicious movement in these villages after which a search operation was launched.

They added that house to house search in both these villages and general area was going on.

In a separate development, officials said that the locals of Agrati and Sarol area saw a shell lying in the water stream that flows along the boundary of CBS Sarol.

“The locals informed the police. Following it, a team of police rushed to the spot and the area was cordoned. Army’s bomb squad destroyed the shell through a controlled explosion,” officials informed. They further said that investigation started into the matter.