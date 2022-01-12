Searches in Kanachak after suspected ‘drone-sighting’

Jammu: Intensive search operation was conducted after suspected drone-activity was noticed by locals in Sandhwan area of Kanachak in Jammu district on Wednesday.
“People from Dhab village of Sandhwan area informed the police about suspected drone-like activities late Tuesday night following which an intensive joint search operation by police and BSF was launched by the security forces this morning,” police officials said.
“However, the forces found nothing during the search operation. Still we’re maintaining strict vigil all along LoC and IB in wake of ensuing Republic Day,” they added.