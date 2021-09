Rajouri: Security forces on Monday launched searches in some villages of Manjakote area in Rajouri.

Officials said that on Monday morning, joint teams of army and police launched the searches in villages of Manjakote. “Naka checking is also going on at multiple places in the area,” they said.

They said the forces police were searching for suspected militants in the area. Earlier, on 13 September an encounter took place in the area in which one militant was killed.