Searches in Nowshera villages to hunt down 3 ‘suspects’

Rajouri: Search operation, launched by security forces in different villages of Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district to hunt down three suspects who escaped after breaking the police naka late Wednesday evening, continued on Thursday.
Searches in villages are being conducted by the joint teams of army and police.
Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh stated, “We are searching for them. There were no weapons or bags with them. Terror angle is unlikely.”
ADGP was responding to media queries about reports claiming “escape of three armed terrorists in Nowshera after breaking police naka.”
The search operation was launched late Wednesday evening after three motorcycle-borne youth jumped police naka at Thalka near Nowshera. On being chased, they left their motorcycle on the road and fled towards the riverside.
After they escaped, a reinforcement of army and police was called in and an intensive search operation was launched during the intervening night of January 4 and 5.
Officials said, “The search operation continued for the second consecutive day on Thursday in the villages of Nowshera sub division including Thalka, Nadpur, Dhalian. Joint teams of army and police are still on the job in the area.”
Amid intensive searches and rigorous exercise to bolster security in the border districts, rumour mills, however, kept on churning “reports of suspicious movement, terror activity, firing etc.,” despite warning by the police, throughout the day strengthening fear-psychosis among common masses.