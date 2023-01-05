Searches in Nowshera villages to hunt down 3 ‘suspects’

Rajouri: Search operation, launched by security forces in different villages of Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district to hunt down three suspects who escaped after breaking the police naka late Wednesday evening, continued on Thursday.

Searches in villages are being conducted by the joint teams of army and police.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh stated, “We are searching for them. There were no weapons or bags with them. Terror angle is unlikely.”

ADGP was responding to media queries about reports claiming “escape of three armed terrorists in Nowshera after breaking police naka.”