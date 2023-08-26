Searches in Poonch villages

Poonch: Security forces Saturday conducted searches in different villages of Poonch district.

As per officials, search operation was launched by the security forces as a part of area domination exercise besides there were some intelligence inputs as well.

“The teams of security forces launched a search operation in villages located at the boundary of Surankote and Mendhar sub divisions of the border district,” they added.

Initially some reports of speculative firing during the operation were also received, however, officially, none confirmed them.

Search operation was going on, when the last reports were received.