Searches in Poonch villages

Poonch: Amid heightened security arrangements, joint teams of army and police Wednesday conducted searches in villages of border district Poonch.

Officials said that searches were conducted in villages on the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sub division of Poonch by teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Indian Army.

“Joint teams of forces conducted searches in various villages of Mendhar and an area domination exercise was also carried out,” they said.

Officials said that senior officers supervised the search operation, which continued till late evening.