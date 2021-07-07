Searches in Pulwama village, 2 militants trapped

Pulwama: The security forces on Wednesday launched a cordon and search operation in Puchal village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police official said that late in the night at around 11 pm, army, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the village following inputs about the presence of militants.
"The security forces are zeroing in towards a house where two militants are believed to be trapped,” he said.
“Militants are being asked to surrender. As of now there has been no exchange of fire,” he said. The police official said lights have been installed and all entry and exit routes plugged to prevent the militants from escaping.