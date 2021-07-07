Searches in Pulwama village, 2 militants trapped

Pulwama: The security forces on Wednesday launched a cordon and search operation in Puchal village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that late in the night at around 11 pm, army, police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the village following inputs about the presence of militants.

"The security forces are zeroing in towards a house where two militants are believed to be trapped,” he said.