Searches in Rajouri, Poonch villages
Rajouri: Intense searches and cordon of forest areas continued in some villages of Rajouri and Poonch districts for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.
These searches were launched on Tuesday evening in the villages falling under Surankote sub division of Poonch and Thannamandi sub division of Rajouri district.
Officials said that following some reports of suspicious movement in the area, searches were launched while some forest patches were cordoned.
“Searches continued in the area even today. The teams of police and army are on the job," the officials further said.