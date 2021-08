Rajouri: Security forces here on Sunday launched a search operation in some areas of Rajouri town following some specific intelligence inputs. Searches were launched jointly by the teams of army and police in Mandi and Bela areas of Rajouri town.

Official sources said that during the intervening night of August 28 and 29, these areas of Rajouri town were put under siege by the forces. “This was followed by general searches in these areas. Searches continued till Sunday morning,” they added.