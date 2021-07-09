Searches in Samba area

Jammu: Security forces today launched a search operation at Jatwal in Samba district following inputs about suspicious movement of some persons.
A senior police officer said that they received an input from a local about the suspicious movement of three to four persons in Jatwal, last night.
Based on this information, the officer said, a joint search operation was launched by J&K Police, Special Operation Group and other security agencies.
The officer said: “During the searches, no one was found. However, we have sounded an alert in Samba and its border villages.”
“We are on alert and checking has been intensified,” the officer said.
The officer said that they have held awareness programmes in border villages of Samba to inform people about how to identify suspicious movements of people, and drones.
“We told the people to inform the nearest police station whenever they notice any drone movement,” the police officer said.
Pertinently, the security has been heightened in Jammu and other areas and night checking intensified after sighting of drones in various locations including Jammu’s Technical Airport where two explosions had taken place earlier.
Similarly, precautionary measures are being taken by the security agencies in Kathua and Samba districts as they are located close to the International Border.