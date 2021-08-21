Searches in upper reaches of Rajouri; Thannamandi operation continues

They added, “The areas, where the searches were launched, are part of Pir Panchal mountain ranges, the other side of which touches South Kashmir.

“Our searches are going on. This is only what we can tell at this point of time,” officials said.

On the other hand, the ongoing anti militancy operation in Thannamandi subdivision of Rajouri also continued on the third day today amid searches in and around Karyote village.

The operation was launched on Thursday morning after security forces received information about the presence of some suspects in Kalas Kalsi mohalla forest. During initial hours of searches, contact got established between security forces and militants in which an unidentified militant was killed. Later a Junior Commissioned Officer of army too succumbed to his injuries sustained during gunfight.

The officials told Greater Kashmir that searches continued in the area on Saturday also with the teams of both army and police remaining deployed in the area.