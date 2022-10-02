Season’s first snowfall in Gulmarg, temperatures drop

Srinagar: The higher reaches of Gulmarg ski-resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district received the season’s first snowfall on Sunday while rains lashed the plains, resulting in a drop in night temperature.

“Some higher reaches of Kashmir including Affarwat and Pir Panjal Range experienced light snowfall late at night,” Meteorological Department officials said. They said that there had been rainfall at several places in Kashmir and light snowfall on the higher reaches of Gulmarg and Pir Panjal Range.

“The weather will remain dry during the coming week,” MeT officials said. “There are fewer chances of rain or snowfall in Kashmir during this period.”

Last night most parts of Kashmir including Srinagar experienced late-night light rains, resulting in a drop in temperature.

However, the sun appeared with pleasant weather conditions prevailing in Kashmir on Sunday. MeT officials said that Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 3.9 degree Celsius below normal.

However, the night temperatures in other parts of Kashmir remained above normal due to the cloudy sky. MeT officials said that there would be a drop in day and night temperature for some days in Kashmir.

They said Srinagar recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius against 11.4 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The temperature was 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Qazigund recorded a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius against 9.4 degrees Celsius the previous night. The temperature was 2.5 degrees Celsius above normal there.