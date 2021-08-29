SEC issues new guidelines for Covid-19 containment

As per the order, the mandatory testing for Covid 19 at Lakhanpur too was no longer needed for fully vaccinated. “At entry point to UT of J&K at Lakhanpur, mandatory testing for COVID can be dispensed with for those who have received both doses of vaccine provided a reliable and verifiable system can be put in place in consultation with the medical team,” Mehta instructed.

Similarly, the “entry into parks can be permitted to vaccinated persons with due verification,” read the SEC order.

While allowing limited re-opening of higher educational institutions, the government further directed that such institutions could organize special vaccination camps in consultation with district administration. “Other educational institutions can allow attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes,” the order mentioned.

Earlier the SEC, in its order on August 22 had stated that the government would consider phased re-opening of institutions where 100 percent vaccination of staff and students had been achieved. Reiterating that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering would be restricted to 25, Mehta today ordered that all District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police would ensure its strict compliance.

Mehta, in his order, also directed that night curfew would continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am. However, there would be no weekend curfew in any district.

The State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, further ordered that the guidelines or instructions on Covid containment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir already notified vide Government Orders 35 and 36 — JK (DMRRR) of 2021 dated May 29, 2021 read with Government Orders 63 - JK (DMRRR) of 2021 dated August 22, 2021 would continue to remain in force till further orders.

SEC issued new guidelines for pandemic containment after a detailed review of the current Covid situation in Jammu and Kashmir was conducted by the Chief Secretary, J&K, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Finance; ACS Health and Medical Education; Principal Secretary Home; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police and other officers of Jammu and Kashmir on August 27, 2021.