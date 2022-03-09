Security alert in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: High security alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, following the Udhampur blast which claimed one life and left 16 others injured, on Wednesday.

Officials maintain that the security forces on the field have been asked to maintain high level of alertness and increase area domination in wake of Udhampur explosion which the police suspect to be a low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion.