Security alert in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: High security alert has been sounded in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, following the Udhampur blast which claimed one life and left 16 others injured, on Wednesday.
Officials maintain that the security forces on the field have been asked to maintain high level of alertness and increase area domination in wake of Udhampur explosion which the police suspect to be a low intensity Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion.
Official sources said, “Higher authorities have issued these directions to the field forces in Rajouri and Poonch, keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation that prevails in twin districts on the Line of Control as well as rise in militant activities as witnessed in the year 2021.”
They added, “The directions have been issued to field forces to strengthen the counter insurgency security grid to prevent any incident like it happened in Udhampur.”
“Further, the forces have been asked to ensure area domination in the best possible manner and also upgrade the intelligence gathering setup in order to ensure timely input to prevent any untoward incident,” they added.
In this connection, they mention that around a dozen explosions through time controlled devise commonly known as ‘time bombs’ had rocked Rajouri town during the period between year 2000 to 2005.
Several lives were lost during such explosions at main bus stand Rajouri, infront of Khajuria sweet shop in City Chowk Rajouri and Dhaki bazaar Rajouri.