Security beefed up across Kashmir

Srinagar: A day after two non-locals in Srinagar and Pulwama were killed, heavy security presence was witnessed across Kashmir on Sunday. The security forces in large numbers were seen on roads since Sunday morning.
“The number of security personnel has been increased across Kashmir. Barricades, checkpoints have been put in place,” a senior police officer said here. There were also “speculative CASOs” in parts of Kashmir since Saturday evening. However, during operations no was arrested. “More area dominations have been carried out at almost all parts of Kashmir,” the officer said, adding that vigil has been stepped up across Kashmir.
On Sunday at TRC crossing, Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, M A Road, Bemina, Parimpora, Bypass, joint teams of police and CRPF were seen checking vehicles and identity cards of the travelers.
“Anti-insurgency operations have been intensified as part of a proactive strategy to foil any plans of terrorists to stage any attacks on security forces or civilians across Kashmir,” the senior police official said here. “As part of the drill, security has been beefed up around vital installations in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.”
Since Sunday morning, reports from other district headquarters said that large numbers of police and paramilitary forces were seen deployed on roads. Wearing bullet proof vests and helmets and carrying assault rifles, CRPF personnel and cops carried out random frisking and identification checks at several places in these districts.
“We have been asked to strengthen the general security grid on ground and to ensure that militants at kept at bay,” the officer said, adding that there is better synergy and coordination among all agencies working at the ground level so that militants and anti-national elements do not get any chance to disturb the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Kashmir.