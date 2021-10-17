Security beefed up across Kashmir

On Sunday at TRC crossing, Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, M A Road, Bemina, Parimpora, Bypass, joint teams of police and CRPF were seen checking vehicles and identity cards of the travelers.

“Anti-insurgency operations have been intensified as part of a proactive strategy to foil any plans of terrorists to stage any attacks on security forces or civilians across Kashmir,” the senior police official said here. “As part of the drill, security has been beefed up around vital installations in Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.”

Since Sunday morning, reports from other district headquarters said that large numbers of police and paramilitary forces were seen deployed on roads. Wearing bullet proof vests and helmets and carrying assault rifles, CRPF personnel and cops carried out random frisking and identification checks at several places in these districts.

“We have been asked to strengthen the general security grid on ground and to ensure that militants at kept at bay,” the officer said, adding that there is better synergy and coordination among all agencies working at the ground level so that militants and anti-national elements do not get any chance to disturb the peaceful atmosphere prevailing in Kashmir.