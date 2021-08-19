Security beefed up in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: The security grid in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch was strengthened in the wake of an encounter that broke out in Thannamandi area on Thursday.
Encounter broke out in Kalsi mohalla near Karyote village this morning in which one militant was killed. Later, a Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian army also succumbed to his injuries which he received in the gun fight.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that in wake of this fresh encounter, the security grid was strengthened and those handling cyber cells too were asked to remain on high alert.
This high alert for hinterland security in the border districts was sounded three weeks ago after multiple inputs regarding suspected presence of militants were received from different areas of Rajouri district.
Officials further informed that a fresh encounter on Thursday authenticated the apprehension of intelligence agencies that militant outfits were making attempts to revive militancy in Rajouri and Poonch.
They further said that the site where the encounter broke out today was hardly 5 km away from Bhangai village, where on August 6, two militants were killed.
Security forces were having apprehension that one or two more militants, who were part of the group, had managed to escape and could be present somewhere in the area after which regular manhunt was going on.