Security beefed up in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: The security grid in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch was strengthened in the wake of an encounter that broke out in Thannamandi area on Thursday.

Encounter broke out in Kalsi mohalla near Karyote village this morning in which one militant was killed. Later, a Junior Commissioned Officer of the Indian army also succumbed to his injuries which he received in the gun fight.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that in wake of this fresh encounter, the security grid was strengthened and those handling cyber cells too were asked to remain on high alert.