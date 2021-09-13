Security beefed up in Srinagar after Khanyar attack

Srinagar: A day after the killing of a police officer in Khanyar area of Srinagar, the security forces have intensified surveillance and area domination operations in the city, officials said.
The security forces also recovered seven hand grenades on highway at Bemina area of the city.
“Anti-insurgency operations have been intensified as part of a proactive strategy to foil any plans of terrorists to stage any attacks on security forces in the city,” a senior police official said here.
He said as part of the drill, security has been beefed up around vital installations in Srinagar.
More security personnel along with the flying squad were deployed in Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and the areas around the city centre, the officer said.
He said that random checking of vehicles and frisking of people were being done as part of the security drill.
The deployment of more security personnel was done in the wake of the killing of the police officer at Khanyar on Sunday afternoon. “The authorities want to give a sense of security to the people,” he said.
To this end, the security forces, he said, are determined to foil any attempt which is aimed to disturb peace.
The officer said that police and paramilitary forces carried out an area domination exercise in Srinagar.
Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads including the entry and exit points of Srinagar. Riot control vehicles have also been kept standby in some areas where apprehension of law and order disturbances is more, the officer added.
Meanwhile, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday said that they averted a possible major incident by recovering six Chinese grenades along the National Highway-44.
CRPF spokesman Abraham Pankaj said: "During routine Road Opening exercise, along NH 44, the alert troopers of 73 Battalion CRPF recovered Chinese grenades from a sandbag placed on the divider of the road in Bemina." He said the “alacrity of troops averted an incident on the busy highway.”
Pankaj said that the grenades were not disposed of where they were found considering the huge rush on the highway.
"The grenades were handed over to the CRPF bomb detection and disposal squad and police for disposal adhering to safety protocols and standard operating procedure," he said.