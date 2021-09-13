Security beefed up in Srinagar after Khanyar attack

He said as part of the drill, security has been beefed up around vital installations in Srinagar.

More security personnel along with the flying squad were deployed in Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Chowk, Polo View and the areas around the city centre, the officer said.

He said that random checking of vehicles and frisking of people were being done as part of the security drill.

The deployment of more security personnel was done in the wake of the killing of the police officer at Khanyar on Sunday afternoon. “The authorities want to give a sense of security to the people,” he said.

To this end, the security forces, he said, are determined to foil any attempt which is aimed to disturb peace.