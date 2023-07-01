Security beefed up on Sgr-Jmu NH

Ramban: In view of the Amarnath Yatra, security has been beefed up with the deployment of additional central security forces along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway including at the Chenani-Nashri and Banihal-Qazigund tunnels.

Divisional administration and district Police have made adequate security arrangements by strengthening the Police and paramilitary forces at check posts and bottlenecks on the highway from Chenani-Nashri tunnel to Chanderkote- Ramban-Ramsu-Banihal and Banihal-Qazigund tunnel to avoid any inconvenience to the yatris and to prevent traffic snarls near the four-lane work sites between Nashri and Banihal where the execution work is going on.

The district administration also made arrangements like healthcare facilities for boarding and lodging in case of a halt or road blockade at Chanderkote, Ramban, Ramsu, and Lambar Banihal for the convenience of the yatris.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is being watched carefully and Police and paramilitary forces have increased patrols on the highway.