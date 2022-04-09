Security forces alert against militant attacks: LG Sinha

Srinagar: In the wake of the recent spike in militancy-related incidents in the valley, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said there was no need to be afraid as the security forces were alert and a strategy was in place to tackle the situation.

"There is a strategy, but that cannot be discussed in the media," Sinha told reporters in Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

"Whenever there is some major programme, some people try to send a message. But, security forces and police, including our paramilitary forces, are alert and no one needs to be afraid, we will take their good care," he said.

Asked about the renovation of temples in the valley, the LG said the people should also come forward rather than waiting for the government.